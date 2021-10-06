1,096 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,096 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began in 2020 to 620,834.

The CDC, meanwhile, reported 54 new deaths from the virus.

So far, 10,533 Oklahomans have died from the Coronavirus according to the CDC.

The seven-day average of new cases currently stands at 1,278, while there are 10,079 active cases of the virus.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 59

Caddo County: 110

Comanche County: 496

Cotton County: 21

Grady County: 152

Greer County: 28

Harmon County: 5

Jackson County: 69

Jefferson County: 16

Kiowa County: 31

Stephens County: 173

Tillman County: 15

Washita County: 23

