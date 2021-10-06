Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1,096 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The CDC reported 54 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
The CDC reported 54 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Wednesday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,096 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began in 2020 to 620,834.

The CDC, meanwhile, reported 54 new deaths from the virus.

So far, 10,533 Oklahomans have died from the Coronavirus according to the CDC.

The seven-day average of new cases currently stands at 1,278, while there are 10,079 active cases of the virus.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 59
  • Caddo County: 110
  • Comanche County: 496
  • Cotton County: 21
  • Grady County: 152
  • Greer County: 28
  • Harmon County: 5
  • Jackson County: 69
  • Jefferson County: 16
  • Kiowa County: 31
  • Stephens County: 173
  • Tillman County: 15
  • Washita County: 23

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide
Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
Police arrest Heather Chaney for Drug Trafficking.
Woman arrested after police find meth during traffic stop
Authorities arrest Alisha Andrade of Waurika for child stealing.
Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing
A car went through a Fort Sill fence off 82nd and Rogers.
No injuries after car goes through Fort Sill fence

Latest News

The audit revealed that the town did not keep minutes for its board meetings and only kept...
Audit uncovers misappropriation, missing records in Lone Wolf
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, October 6th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 6th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, October 6th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 6th
first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast | 10/6 AM