7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm weather returns tomorrow ahead of Sunday’s cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with a gradual increase in cloud cover close to sunrise. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, the warming trend begins as a ridge of high pressure begins to build across Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will top out in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

The ridge of high pressure strengthens overhead Friday and Saturday allowing temperatures to get around 15° above average with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will increase out of the south with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph and low relative humidity will bring back elevated fire weather conditions to Texoma.

On Sunday, a cold front will be moving through sometime during the evening increasing rain chances across the area. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible for areas along and east of I-44. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out through Monday morning before clearing takes place behind the front.

Another approaching trough along with cold front Tuesday evening and into Wednesday will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be more energy available with this system which will also increase the chance for strong-to-severe storms across Texoma. We will be monitoring future model runs and other atmospheric parameters for more specific storm threats late Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.