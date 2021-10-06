Altus Airforce Base receives new plane

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base welcomed a new addition to their squadron today.

The Boeing KC-46 was delivered to the base this morning, flown by Commander of the 19th Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills.

The KC-46A Pegasus is a new generation of tanker aircraft, with greater refueling cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities than it’s predecessors.

The KC-46A will be able to refuel most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft and represents the beginning of a new era in air-to-air refueling capability for the joint force.

“I’d say one of the biggest miracles in the world is air refueling,” Wills said. “This idea that we can take off with our aircraft like our fighters and our heavies and then through the use of in-flight refueling we can extend the range and project power on behalf of America across the world and our Air Refueling force is the backbone of Air Mobility.”

Wills expressed how excited they are for the planes extra capabilities, including expanded cargo capabilities, the ability to carry passengers, self-protection, defensive and communication features.

