Audit uncovers misappropriation, missing records in Lone Wolf

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - An audit of the town of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County has found misappropriation, missing records and a lack of board oversight, according to the Oklahoma State Auditor.

The special audit focused on the Town of Lone Wolf and its Public Works Authority.

Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd said the audit focused on times between July 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017, though auditors also went back several years to identify the amount of certain funds lost.

According to Byrd, the audit was requested by the Town Board after its private auditing firm questioned certain expenditures.

The audit found that office manager Margie Horton used more than $17,500 to buy health insurance for her children and may have taken an additional $47,526.49 from 2011 to 2015.

It also found that Horton and two other employees appeared to have profited by at least $2,300 from the sale of fireworks to the town for its Independence Day Celebration.

It also uncovered a failure to make daily deposits that resulted in $7,247 in bank overdraft fees, questionable expenditures of $23,812.97 from the town’s general fund, around $22,743,08 in unauthorized purchases from the town’s debit card and inaccurate and questionable payments of payroll and bonuses.

“When you put too much authority in the hands of one person with no accountability and no oversight, you’re putting taxpayer dollars at risk,” Byrd said. “The Town Treasurer and the Town Board let Ms. Horton basically run the town. She made the bank deposits, wrote the checks, and had unfettered access to its bank accounts and debit card.”

According to Byrd, a significant number of records were found to not be maintained by the town or its Public Works Authority.

In a release, they said the town’s utility accounting software could be manipulated in order to swap cash payments for credits while cash payments appeared to have never been deposited.

The audit also revealed that the town did not keep minutes for its board meetings and only kept limited documents for its expenditures.

The full report can be read here.

