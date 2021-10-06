Expert Connections
Cache looks to increase utility costs

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The minimum charge would change from $18.50 to $20.

Proposed water rates for

0 to 1,000 gallons is $0.

1,000 to 5,000 gallons is $4.

5,000 to 10,000 gallons is $4.30.

10,000 to 15,000 gallons is $4.60.

15,000 to 20,000 gallons is $4.90.

20,000 to 25,000 gallons is $5.20.

25,000 to 30,000 gallons is $5.50.

30,000 gallons and above is $5.80.

