Cache looks to increase utility costs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The minimum charge would change from $18.50 to $20.

Proposed water rates for

0 to 1,000 gallons is $0.

1,000 to 5,000 gallons is $4.

5,000 to 10,000 gallons is $4.30.

10,000 to 15,000 gallons is $4.60.

15,000 to 20,000 gallons is $4.90.

20,000 to 25,000 gallons is $5.20.

25,000 to 30,000 gallons is $5.50.

30,000 gallons and above is $5.80.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.