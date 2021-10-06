First Alert Forecast | 10/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! This morning is another cool one so the light jacket is a must! Temperatures area wide are in the low to mid 50s. Conditions are quiet and calm and will stay that way through the morning commute.. no weather worries as I like to say! Today is simply going to be another quiet weather day! Highs will top out in the mid 80s and winds will be light out of the north to northeast at 5 to 15mph. More clouds will move in during the afternoon for eastern counties all thanks to a low pressure system lingering to our east but no precipitation is expected!!

Overnight skies will be mostly clear and winds will veer from north to south allowing for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

A warm up is on the way with a return of a southerly winds. Thursday will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. South to southwest winds will be at 10 to 15mph. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid 90s! Keep in mind, the average high this time of year is 80°.

Isobars will tighten and this is just a fancy way of saying it’ll become windy for Friday and Saturday. Sustained winds and gusts could meet criteria for wind advisories mainly on Saturday. The first half of the weekend will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. As mentioned, gusts will be higher! The hot and windy weather conditions combined with low afternoon humidities will also elevate fire weather conditions on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Now, a cold front will arrive on Sunday but let’s talk about what we know and what’s a bit fuzzy. First, we know a cold front will be moving through the area. We know rain showers are possible but the exact coverage of this is a bit uncertain. We also know that cooler air will follow in behind the front but it won’t really be felt ‘til Sunday night. Pre-frontal warming will mean a toasty Sunday afternoon (exact high depends on the arrival time of the cold front).

Here’s the break down:

Model 1: Front enters western counties by 6PM Sunday evening. The front will clear eastern counties by 9PM. Isolated showers possible with the heaviest rain east of our area. Highs near 91°.

Model 2: Front enters western counties by 4PM Sunday afternoon. The front clears eastern counties by 9PM. Showers for counties along I-40 early but most of the rain stays along and north of I-35. Highs near 96°.

Model 3: Front enters western counties by 9PM Sunday evening. Clears eastern counties by 3AM Monday morning. Rain moves west to east with the front. Highs near 89°.

Beyond Sunday, temperatures Monday and Tuesday afternoon will drop into the mid 80s with breezy conditions. An ridge looks to build back across the area allowing for a brief warm up through mid-week. Another weather systems looks to arrive just off the 7-day forecast.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

