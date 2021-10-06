Expert Connections
Great viewing opportunity of the International Space Station over Texoma tonight

For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the firing occurred a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration.(Source: NASA/Roscosmos)
By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This evening the International Space Station will pass over Texoma about an hour after sunset. At 8:25 pm the ISS will appear in the northwest direction, traversing the night sky before disappearing off towards the south. This will last for about 5 minutes, appearing like a fast-moving bright light across the sky. It will be high up in the sky, about 64° above the horizon. Clear skies this evening will allow for the ISS to be very visible.

If you happen to capture this on camera, please feel free to send in your photos to 7News for a chance to be shown on-air.

ISS viewing opportunity tonight
ISS viewing opportunity tonight(KSWO)

Next ISS viewing opportunities

Thursday, October 7th: ISS appears in the northwest sky at 7:38 pm. It will stay in the sky for about 7 minutes, reaching a max height of 66° above the horizon. It will disappear in the southeast.

Friday, October 8th: ISS appears in the western sky at 8:28 pm. It will stay in the sky for about 5 minutes, reaching a max height of 17° above the horizon. It will disappear in the south.

Saturday, October 9th: ISS appears in the western sky at 7:40 pm. It will stay in the sky for about 6 minutes, reaching a max height of 32° above the horizon. It will disappear in the southeast.

