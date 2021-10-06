Hulen Volunteer Fire Department hosts fundraiser dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Captain John Watkins with the Hulen Volunteer Fire Department was in studio to talk about their annual fundraiser and taco dinner on Oct. 10 at the fire department in Walters.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a raffle for a F-1 FU King15 and a Glock 19 9mm Gen3.

Raffle Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.

There will be tacos provided by the Hulen Volunteer Fire Department, and donations are always welcome.

The proceeds of the event will go to help maintain the fire department.

