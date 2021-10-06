Expert Connections
Indigenous Peoples’ Day begins next week

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Oct. 11 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday which celebrates and honors Native Americans, their histories and cultures.

There will be an entire day of celebrations.

Cornel Pewewardy, the Vice-Chairman of the Comanche Nation, joined 7News in studio to give more information.

The full schedule of events can be found below:

9:00-9:30 a.m. Ceremonial Opening (blessing, welcoming by Mayor Stan Booker, local tribal leaders, color guards, tribal royalty, flag songs (Lawton City Hall)

9:30-10:00 a.m. Introduction of Keynote Speaker, John T. Moss (Lawton City Hall)

1:00-2:00 p.m. Indigenous Kid’s Day (Comanche Academy Charter School)

2:00-4:30 p.m. Community Talking Circle (Comanche Academy)

5:00-6:00 p.m. Supper break (East Pavilion, Elmer Thomas Park)

6:00-6:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker via virtual zoom, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, award winning author of “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” and “Not ‘A Nation of Immigrants’” (East Pavilion, Elmer Thomas Park)

6:30-9:00 p.m. IPD Year-in-Review; Honoring MMIWG2S and local sport

teams; celebrating Indigenous Survivance (East Pavilion, Elmer Thomas Park)

9:00-9:30 p.m. Spiritual Hymn Singing and Ceremonial Closing (East Pavilion, Elmer Thomas Park)

