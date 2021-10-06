Lawton man faces Sexual Battery charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing a felony charge of Sexual Battery, after he allegedly inappropriately touched an underaged girl.

Chester Bowman, 57, is behind bars, after being arrested on Oct. 3, after the victim called police on Bowman, and said he had been getting, “touchy” with her.

According to court documents, Bowman tried giving the girl a $20 bill with a note that said “no bra” on it.

Officers were able to find the note with the cash.

Bowman was arrested without incident, and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

