Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide
Police arrest Heather Chaney for Drug Trafficking.
Woman arrested after police find meth during traffic stop
Authorities arrest Alisha Andrade of Waurika for child stealing.
Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing
A car went through a Fort Sill fence off 82nd and Rogers.
No injuries after car goes through Fort Sill fence

Latest News

With the debt ceiling deadline looming, Democrats are considering all options to avert a crisis...
Path narrowing for debt ceiling deal
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, a mother holds her baby receiving a new malaria...
UN endorses world’s 1st malaria vaccine as ‘historic moment’
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works