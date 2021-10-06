Parkinson’s Awareness Month begins in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is now Parkinson’s Awareness Month in the City of Lawton.

On Oct. 5, Mayor Stan Booker issued the proclamation.

The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma is several days in to a blitz, where they’ll visit 20 Oklahoma cities in 21 days to bring awareness to the disease.

They foundation was at the Lawton Christian Center on Oct. 5, alongside Parkinson’s patients and their family members, to hear Booker’s proclamation.

Southwest Oklahoma Director for the Foundation Rob Rooker said it feels good to be heard and acknowledged by city officials.

”It makes me feel great, when they invite me to come to their office, especially when they invite me in and talk about what they can do for the Parkinson Foundation,” he said.

More information can be found on their website.

