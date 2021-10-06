Expert Connections
Some polling places to close in Comanche County for Nov. 9 election

The Flower Mound School District opted to close the polling places used for precincts 160021, 160026 and 160032 in Comanche County for the upcoming special election on November 9.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The polling places at Flower Mound School District in Comanche County is set to close.

The school district opted to close the polling places used for precincts 160021, 160026 and 160032 in Comanche County for the upcoming special election on November 9.

According to state law, school districts can close a polling place for an election if the entire precinct is not contained within the district’s boundaries and if less than 100 registered voters live in the part of the precinct that is inside the district.

According to the Comanche County Election Board, voters in the impacted precincts will receive an absentee ballot application from the election board.

They will need to complete, sign and return the application to the election board to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

They can apply for absentee ballots online at okvoterportal.okelections.us.

Applications for absentee ballots have to be received by no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2.

Impacted voters can also vote during early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 4 or Friday, November 5.

