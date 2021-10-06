State audit reveals loss of funds in Lone Wolf

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - A state audit in the town of Lone Wolf has revealed that officials allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the community.

Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd released an audit for the town this morning displaying all of the officials reported wrong doings.

“The Office Manager Margie Horton was allowed to use more than $17,000 to purchase health insurance for her and her children,” Byrd said. “That was at the time of the audit when we could obtain the records. Now, in getting some statements from the insurance company it may be possible that 47-thousand dollars was used for health insurance for the family from 2011 till 2015.”

The report said there was also questionable payments of almost $24,000 from the town’s general funds, and unauthorized purchases from the towns debit card totaling up to $22,000.

On top of that, Horton and a few others are believed to have profited about two-thousand dollars from firework sales to the town for it’s annual Independence Day celebration.

It doesn’t stop there.

“While this may not look like a big issue, this is a very concerning issue,” Byrd said. “We reported there was no accountability for at least two thousand dollars utility billing revenue, but what we did find was that within the software receipts were able to be manipulated and deleted. So, in situations like this you can not determine how much money is missing, and how much money should have come in the counties bank account.”

There’s also inaccurate and questionable payments of payroll and bonuses to city employees.

Byrd said something like this can happen when you put to much authority in the hands of one person with no accountability and oversight.

“A board can not see past this in these situations. They have to be aggressively monitoring the expenditures of the town, revenue flow that’s coming in. They got to ensure the citizens who put them in those positions that they are truly watching out for there tax dollars,” Byrd said.

When there’s approximately $50,000 to $75,000 missed used, Byrd said this could set a small town back.

“A larger city this is not going to hurt them with the projects they have planned, certainly is always an issue but it won’t stop them from meeting the needs of the citizen. In a small town like this these could set the town back many years in trying to get projects completed or meet the needs of that town,” Byrd said.

7News tried to track down members who was on the Board of Trustees at the time all of this was happening.

We were able to track down a member, he declined to speak about the situation, but believes this is all a misunderstanding.

