Testimony begins in Adair murder trial in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second-degree murder trial for Robert Adair, Jr. got underway Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Jurors heard testimony from a witness and a Lawton Police detective.

Adair is accused of stabbing and killing Jose Matos at the Rodeway Inn in August 2020.

Jurors first heard from a witness in the case who said she was at the Rodeway Inn at the time of the stabbing.

She said she and Matos bought $100 worth of meth from Adair.

She recalled Adair having a knife on his hip when he entered the room they were in, and said Matos and Adair ended up getting into an argument before she told Matos to leave.

The LPD detective who testified Wednesday described pictures he took of the crime scene and showed evidence including Adair’s backpack, that had several knives in it.

One of the knives had blood on the blade.

Testimony wrapped up before 4 Wednesday afternoon.

More witnesses are scheduled to speak Thursday.

