Three cars involved in crash in Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Three cars were involved in a crash in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elgin Police, a white SUV was heading north on Keeney and turning west on Highway 17 when it failed to yield, hitting a BMW that was heading west.

The BMW then hit a black Honda Civic that was stopped and facing south on Keeney.

Four juveniles involved had minor injuries, but no one was taken to a hospital.

