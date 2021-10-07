Expert Connections
63 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

1,501 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday.
1,501 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control are reporting 63 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The new numbers Thursday bring the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in the state to 10,596.

Meanwhile, 1,501 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,224, with 10,357 active cases statewide.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

