63 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control are reporting 63 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The new numbers Thursday bring the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in the state to 10,596.

Meanwhile, 1,501 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,224, with 10,357 active cases statewide.

