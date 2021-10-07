7News First Alert Weather: Near record heat tomorrow and elevated fire weather conditions through Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, an expanding ridge of high pressure across Texoma will allow for near record highs with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 90s with one or two locations possibly getting into the triple digits. Elevated fire weather conditions return Friday and continue on Saturday with winds increasing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts and low relative humidity ranging anywhere from 15-30%. Fires that start will be hard to contain and could spread rapidly.

On Sunday, an approaching upper level storm system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area starting around sunset with storms increasing in strength as the progress from west-to-east into early Monday morning. The best chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms will be along and east of I-44, while strong storms as far west as Altus can’t be ruled out. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado.

Gradual clearing takes place through Monday with storm system #2 arriving Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a higher threat for organized strong-to-severe storms. At this moment, there is still high uncertainty on the timing of the front associated with this storm system, which ultimately makes it difficult to nail down the specific impact zones for Texoma. However, we are anticipating a slightly higher threat for a brief spin-up tornado, where all modes of severe weather will be possible through Wednesday morning.

