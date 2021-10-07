Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old child

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.

Nolan is 1 foot 8 inches tall and 20 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2 in Nashville, Tenn.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding Nolan is asked to contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
Lawton Police are seeking information regarding the death of Robert Oliver.
Victim identified in weekend Lawton homicide
Police arrest Heather Chaney for Drug Trafficking.
Woman arrested after police find meth during traffic stop
Authorities arrest Alisha Andrade of Waurika for child stealing.
Waurika woman arrested in possible child stealing
A car went through a Fort Sill fence off 82nd and Rogers.
No injuries after car goes through Fort Sill fence

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The WHO is recommending widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, a...
WHO urges widespread use of malaria vaccine in for kids
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, a mother holds her baby receiving a new malaria...
WHO endorses world’s 1st malaria vaccine as ‘historic moment’