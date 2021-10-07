Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Continued, initial unemployment claims down in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers went down for the last full week of September, according to the Oklahoma Employment and Securities Commission.

For the week ending Sept. 25, initial unemployment claims reached 2,090, down 81 from the week before.

Continued claims for the same week also went down. The total number of continued claims was 19,394, down by 1,926 from the week before.

The four-week moving average of continued and initial unemployment claims also went down.

The advanced national figure for the week ending Oct. 2 also showed a decrease in numbers. The advanced national figure of initial claims was 326,000, down by 38,000 from the previous week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
Three cars were involved in a car crash in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.
Three cars involved in crash in Elgin
The audit revealed that the town did not keep minutes for its board meetings and only kept...
Audit uncovers misappropriation, missing records in Lone Wolf
A state audit shows loss of funds in the town of Lone Wolf.
State audit reveals loss of funds in Lone Wolf
A car went through a Fort Sill fence off 82nd and Rogers.
No injuries after car goes through Fort Sill fence

Latest News

Bikers and bras started last year when the Spirit of Survival was canceled due to the...
Medwatch: Bikers raising money for Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
1,501 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday.
63 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
Bikers and bras started last year when the Spirit of Survival was canceled due to the...
Medwatch: Bikers raising money for Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, October 7th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 7th