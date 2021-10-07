Continued, initial unemployment claims down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers went down for the last full week of September, according to the Oklahoma Employment and Securities Commission.

For the week ending Sept. 25, initial unemployment claims reached 2,090, down 81 from the week before.

Continued claims for the same week also went down. The total number of continued claims was 19,394, down by 1,926 from the week before.

The four-week moving average of continued and initial unemployment claims also went down.

The advanced national figure for the week ending Oct. 2 also showed a decrease in numbers. The advanced national figure of initial claims was 326,000, down by 38,000 from the previous week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.