Day two of testimony wraps up in Adair trial

Robert Adair, Jr.
Robert Adair, Jr.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The murder trial of Robert Adair, Jr. continued in a Comanche County courtroom Thursday, with Adair taking the stand at one point.

Adair is accused of stabbing and killing Jose Matos at the Rodeway Inn in August 2020.

On Thursday, a Lawton Police detective testified in front of the jury.

The detective interviewed a witness and Adair after the murder.

Video of his interview with Adair was shown in the courtroom Thursday, in which Adair claimed a fight broke out between himself and Matos, and he admitted to stabbing Matos multiple times with a knife after Matos lunged after him.

In the video, Adair said he felt threatened and claimed it was “me or him.”

It was then Adair’s time to testify.

He told jurors he did not know Matos prior to the stabbing, but knew him by reputation.

Adair said before the stabbing, he brought his bag, that had knives and tools in it, with him to fix a woman’s bike and potentially sell her a knife. That woman also acted as a witness in the trial, telling jurors on Wednesday that she was there when Matos was fatally stabbed.

Adair said when he got to the room where Matos was, the woman shouted “Get him out of the room! Hit him!”

Adair said that’s when the fight broke out.

Adair said there was a gun next to Matos, which prompted him to pull out his knife, though no gun was found at the scene.

Adair also testified that he requested protection in jail because there were people in there affiliated with the witness in his case.

Adair is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Court adjourned at 3:30 Thursday and will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

