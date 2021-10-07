First Alert Forecast | 10/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and light winds across much of the area so areas of isolated to patchy fog are likely. The morning commute should stay quiet with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s by sunrise (7:33AM). The rest of today will be relatively quiet. The low pressure system to our east will exit and this begins our transition toward a warmer pattern! Clouds will increase but still expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures topping out in the 90s for most! Upper 80s likely for counties closest to I-40 but mid 90s for our southern most counties. South winds today at 10 to 15mph.

Winds tonight will stay elevated, which will help keep temperatures from dropping as quickly overnight. Look for temperatures overnight/ tomorrow morning to fall into the low to mid 60s.

A ridge will build across the Southern Plains which will be the cause for our unseasonable warming trend. Tomorrow will be the hottest day over the forecast period as highs will soar into the upper 90s and even the triple digits! We could see some high temperature records broken. Average high for early October standards sits at 80°. We’ll see highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal. It’ll be windy tomorrow too with south to southwest winds sustained at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts higher. With the windy and hot conditions plus the very dry air mass overhead, fire danger is elevated tomorrow.

Winds look to be higher Saturday but it’ll be less hot (compared to Friday that is). Winds will be again out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph (gusts higher). As a result, still cannot rule out a Wind Advisory on Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the mid 90s. Fire weather conditions will again be elevated on Saturday afternoon mainly across our west.

Late Saturday, the ridge of high pressure will move east allowing for a trough to dig across the southwestern portion of the US. All models are in agreement that a strong cold front will move in increasing rain chances across the area. Best timing for anything will be towards the evening and overnight hours of Sunday. All modes of severe weather are looking likely (large hail, damaging winds and a low-tornado threat). Ahead of the front, highs will still manage to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Breezy south to northwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

Another approaching cold front Tuesday evening and into Wednesday will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be more energy available with this system which will also increase the chance for strong-to-severe storms across Texoma. All modes of severe weather are looking likely for this round too (large hail, damaging winds and a low-tornado threat).

Bottom line: Be prepared for the potential for severe weather early to mid next week. Currently, the greatest potential is on Sunday/early Monday and late Tuesday into Wednesday. Specific details and hazards are too early to determine.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

