Flute Festival and Art Walk takes place in Medicine Park

Medicine Park hosts Flute Festival and Art Walk from Oct. 8 - Oct. 10.
Medicine Park hosts Flute Festival and Art Walk from Oct. 8 - Oct. 10.(City of Medicine Park)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - From Oct. 8 through Oct. 10, Medicine Park is hosting their Annual Flute Festival.

Vendors will set up on Oct. 8 for the festival and there will be a flute circle at Hitchin Post Park.

There will be over 30 artists set up for the Art Walk with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes to be awarded. Judges for the Art Walk will be Cornell Pewewardy, Vice Chairman of the Comanche Nation, Jack Crouch, Assistant Professor for Cameron University and Medicine Park’s Haddie New of Haddie’s Rockin’ Sunsets.

There will also be a kid’s area with face painting and a place for kids to make their own art, as well as other activities.

Nice Ice Baby and Candy Canvas will be donating the supplies and labor towards the kid’s activities.

In addition to flute player’s performances, different native style dancers will have demonstrations, special appearances by different tribal princesses and the Apache Fire Dancers will be performing on Oct. 10.

This year’s festival will be in honor and memory of Flute player and artist, Travis Komahcheet’s father, Edwin Komahcheet.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

