Hofmeister to challenge Stitt in 2022 gubernatorial race

Joy Hofmeister announced this week her plans to take on Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 election.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister plans to run against Governor Kevin Stitt in 2022.

Hofmeister announced that not only will she challenge the current governor, but she is also changing party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

In an interview with the Tulsa World, the lifelong Republican said the idea of switching parties to run for office came after a year of witnessing a behind-the-scenes look at Gov. Stitt’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hofmeister ran for State Superintendent in 2014, winning against incumbent Janet Barresi. She then won re-election in 2018.

