Lawton Community Theatre postpones “Clue” production

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre (LCT) has postponed its production of “Clue.”

The show was scheduled to be from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31, but has been moved to 2022. Dates will be determined at a later time.

LCT will producer a special limited performance of “The Last Five Years,” with Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins playing as Jamie and Cathy.

The production will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 at the theater on 1316 NW Bell.

Limited seating will be available due to social distancing efforts and masks will be recommended to be worn by audience members.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling LCT at 580-355-1600.

