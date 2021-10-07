Lawton legislator exploring how Family in Needs of Services system could benefit Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma legislator is looking to make changes to a state system that aims to help kids with behavioral issues.

Lawton Representative Daniel Pae is spearheading the effort to get families more involved by implementing some policies used by a similar system in Arkansas.

The Children in Need of Supervision and Family in Need of Services systems both focus on children who struggle often with disobedience, truancy and running away.

Pae said with FiNS, however, parents and guardians will be held accountable to make sure their children stay on the right track.

Earlier this week, Lawton representative Daniel Pae hosted an interim study before the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, showing how Oklahomans could benefit from the Family in Needs of Services system, used by Arkansas.

The FiNS system uses court orders to ensure parents and guardians participate in the services they’ve been referred to, like family therapy sessions and contact.

Keri Spencer is the founder and executive director of Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation who has direct experience with the program in Arkansas.

“Sometimes, you know, you find that the threat of being found in contempt and sanctions being put on you, unfortunately, is what it takes to get some families to be as involved as they need to be,” Spencer said.

Since she’s worked in Oklahoma, she’s met several families who she believed could benefit from FiNS.

She said when families don’t voluntarily step up for the child, it can lead to falling right back into the same behavioral patterns.

“It puts the kids that are working so hard in place of wanting to give up because they feel like they don’t have anyone in their circle of support to back up everything that they’re learning and to help them continue do that,” Spencer said.

According to Pae, we don’t need to copy and paste another state’s model. It should be tailored specifically to Oklahoma’s needs.

“Even with the current CHiNS system, we can make some adjustments to the eligibility criteria, for example, adding in kids who are sexually trafficked or demonstrate a threat to themselves or other people or those who are in group homes,” Pae said.

Spencer estimates that it would cost between $10-11 million to implement the program in Oklahoma.

Pae said the state could use the American Rescue Plan funds coming to counties and cities.

“I think for those of us in the legislature when it comes to this type of initiative, where we can really help kids and families in need, I think that’s absolutely worth our time and effort,” Pae said.

Pae said the next step is to pick a community in our state where a FiNS system can be piloted and see how it goes.

If it’s successful, it could be expanded to be state-wide in the next few years.

