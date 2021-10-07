Expert Connections
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra hosts Ed Dzialo Golf Tournament

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ronda Norrell from the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) talked about their upcoming Ed Dzialo Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 15 at the Lawton Country Club.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch, and there will be a shotgun start at noon.

The entry fee is $100 per play or $500 per team, which includes a team of four and a hole sponsorship.

Organizations can also purchase a hole sponsorship for $100.

This year’s golf tournament will honor the late Ed Dzialo who was a longtime, dedicated patron to the orchestra.

To register early, contact the LPO office at 580-531-5043.

All proceeds will go to benefit the orchestra.

