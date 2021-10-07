Expert Connections
Man charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Police charge Terry Moseby for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of attacking a Lawton police officer who was recovering from surgery is behind bars.

Terry Moseby is charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

Investigators said on Monday, Moseby attacked an the officer at the Stripes on 11th street.

They said the officer was on light duty at the time of the assault due to a surgery, and was walking with a cane.

Moseby is being held on a $20,000 bond.

