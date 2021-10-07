Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

SWOK Democrat gives insight on State Superintendent switching parties

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Democratic Party Chairman is weighing in on State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s decision.

In politics, they say anything can happen, but Chairman Gary Edmondson said he was shocked that she decided to switch parties.

Although Edmondson isn’t the biggest fan of the change, he said Democrats are the party of the big tent, meaning all are welcomed.

“Initially, I was just sort of I guess taken back and sort of mad that Ms. Hofmeister can just walk in and become the democratic nominee. On reflection she’s welcome, if she can win our primary more power to her,” Edmondson said.

He said over the 20 years he’s lived in Oklahoma, he can’t recall seeing any other republican party member switching over to run against their own.

“It’s sort of strange to say well I’m going to join the democrats’, and I’m going to take over because if you’re running for governor. If you were to actually be elected you would the head of the party and everything. To come in and say I want to join yall and I want to lead yall is sort of an iffy proposition,” Edmondson said.

Edmondson believes Stitt’s policies on Education are why Hofmeister is giving him a run for his money.

“He’s consider public education and public education funding a source of money to split off to the private schools, and that’s pretty annoying if you’re running the department of education,” Edmondson said.

7News called the republican parties in Stephens County, Lawton and also the state group but I didn’t get a comment.

In addition to Stitt and Hofmeister four others have also announced plans to launch gubernatorial campaigns.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
A state audit shows loss of funds in the town of Lone Wolf.
State audit reveals loss of funds in Lone Wolf
Three cars were involved in a car crash in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.
Three cars involved in crash in Elgin
Police charge Terry Moseby for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
Man charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer
The audit revealed that the town did not keep minutes for its board meetings and only kept...
Audit uncovers misappropriation, missing records in Lone Wolf

Latest News

The Children in Need of Supervision and Family in Need of Services systems both focus on...
Lawton legislator exploring how Family in Needs of Services system could benefit Oklahomans
Jessie Svitak of the Kiowa Tribe speaks to students in MacArthur High School's Native History...
MHS hosts Native American history panel
Family Promise of Lawton is one of the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma's partner organizations.
United Way Spotlight: Family Promise of Lawton
Lawton Community Theatre postpones “Clue” production