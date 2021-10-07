Temple raises water, sewage prices for customers

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Temple City Council recently voted to increase utility rates for customers by nearly 40%.

The rise in prices comes after the Oklahoma Rural Water Association conducted a rate study for the city and found that Temple wasn’t generating enough profit to pay for unexpected repairs.

According to Mayor Reuben Pulis, despite the industry’s recommendation to generate 66% of what it costs to operate the system with the monthly minimum fee, the city still isn’t raising prices to that level.

“We’re substantially lower than that, and we’re not trying to get to that point,” Pulis said. “We want to get it to the point where when you turn on your tap, you have good water, you have clean water that’s safe to drink and is dependable.”

The minimum charge for water went from $22.50 cents to $27, and the minimum charge for sewage increased from $16 to $20.50.

Over 400 customers will see the increase reflected in their October bills.

Pulis also said the raise will help pay to refurbish the water plant, which is about a $600,000 project.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.