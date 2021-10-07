United Way Spotlight: Family Promise of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s campaign is well underway. Their goal, an ambitious $1.25 million.

With your help, they will reach that goal to fund Lawton non-profits and in turn, help those in need.

One of those organizations is Family Promise.

Families in need of housing are covered as soon as they walk through the doors. But it’s not just housing they’re set up with. The non-profit helps with employment, childcare, counseling and beyond.

“We also have extensive case management and use referral systems with others in the community to make sure they have everything they need,” said Sarah Garner, the executive assistant at Family Promise.

Before COVID hit, Family Promise was working with congregations to house people. But now, they keep the families they serve in their building until they can find more permanent homes.

“Our building isn’t made for that. It needs updates, love and care,” Garner said.

Funding for Family Promise is needed now, more than ever, to bring their building up to standards. To give the walls, the backyard, a more cozy feel, even though families may not be there long.

“We need a new roof, landscaping, we’re kind of starting from the bottom,” said Garner.

That’s where the United Way comes in. With your donations, that wish list they have could become a reality.

“They’re taking care of kids and their parents or a single mother, father, sometimes grandparents,” said Frank Myers, the Vice President of the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. “That case management comes in to play where it’s not just giving them a handout, it’s a hand up.”

And every dollar contributed does not go unnoticed. Bonds are created between the staff at Family Promise and their clients.

“Once they leave, I still work with them,” said case manager, Nina Tucker. “I call them, make sure they’re paying their rent on time. We help them when they’re here and when they’re gone.”

Family Promise is hosting a volunteer day this Saturday, October 9. Just give the center a call at 580-353-7522 if you’d like to participate.

And if you’d like to donate to the United Way’s campaign, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.