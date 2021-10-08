445 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 445 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

The newest numbers bring the state’s seven-day average of new cases down to 1,080.

There are currently 9,418 active cases statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 20 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Friday, bringing the state’s total so far to 10,616.

