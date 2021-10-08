7News First Alert Weather: Monitoring the potential for severe weather Sunday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

On Saturday, mostly sunny and hot with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 90s, which is 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Factoring in low relative humidity as low as 15% and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts, this will bring elevated fire weather conditions to Texoma. Fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.

An approaching upper-level storm system on Sunday will increase the chance for showers and storms during the early evening hours. There are currently indications that the storm system might slow down which will increase the severe weather threat further west, which will include more of Texoma. A QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective System) will develop along and ahead of the cold front and dry line and as storms develop they are expected to gradually strengthen as they move eastward and towards I-44 and I-35. In this squall line, an embedded weak tornado or two can’t be ruled out and can form very quickly with little-to-no warning. The main threats in Texoma east of Mangum-Seymour line will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls and localized flooding.

The front will be well east of Texoma by sunrise on Monday morning with lots of sunshine making a return. On Tuesday morning, a few showers and storms could develop due to isentropic lift mainly for areas along and south of the Red River. This will be ahead of storm system #2, which will bring the threat for all modes of severe weather. The timing is uncertain at the moment where storms could fire up anytime between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. There will be more energy available with this system bringing a good chance scattered-to-numerous strong and severe thunderstorms. During this timeframe there will also be more wind shear, which will bring a slightly higher chance for tornadoes to Texoma. We will have more details on storm system #2 in the next few days.

