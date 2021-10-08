Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Members of an Indiana family who went to get flu shots, including two children, were accidentally given adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, their attorney said.

They said it happened Monday at a Walgreens pharmacy, WFIE reported.

The family of four includes two adults and children who are 4 and 5 years old.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only approved for people ages 12 and older. The companies are seeking approval for use in children ages 5 to 11 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer and BioNTech proposed a dose one-third the size adults receive for ages 5 to 11. They have not yet sought permission for approval for children 4 and younger.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens.

They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a vaccine shot.

The family said they left the pharmacy thinking they had received their flu shots, but a Walgreens employee later called them and said they had made a mistake. The attorney said the cards were then issued since the coronavirus vaccine had been given.

Tuley said the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues.

The family said the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.

Walgreens had not responded to requests for comment by Friday evening.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the...
The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens. Pictured are the children's cards. (Daniel Tuley)
Parents' vaccine cards
Parents' vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Terry Moseby for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
Man charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer
A state audit shows loss of funds in the town of Lone Wolf.
State audit reveals loss of funds in Lone Wolf
One person is taken to the hospital after hitting a brick mailbox on Flower Mound Road.
One person taken to the hospital after wreck on Flower Mound Road
A truck crashes into a fence on Highway 7 around 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Truck crashes into fence on Highway 7
Three cars were involved in a car crash in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.
Three cars involved in crash in Elgin

Latest News

Fort Sill held a special ceremony Friday honoring the soldiers who earned their Expert...
Ceremony honors those who earned Expert Infantryman Badges on Ft. Sill
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Feds won’t seek charges against officer in Jacob Blake shooting
Cynthia Williams has been named the new Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Lawton.
City of Lawton names Deputy Director of Public Works
Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Committee Chair Joe Henderson stopped by 7News to talk about the...
Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo set for next week in Duncan