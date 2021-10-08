Expert Connections
Ceremony honors those who earned Expert Infantryman Badges on Ft. Sill

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a special ceremony Friday honoring the soldiers who earned their Expert Infantryman Badges.

Earning the badge involves an intense series of tasks covering several areas of expertise.

Post officials said less than 40% of soldiers successfully get the badge, though those who earned the award said it sets them apart from their peers as experts in their field.

“We do a series of tasks, ranging from weapons, medical to patrol, to proficiency with weapon systems all the way up to our 12 mile ruck, and in your final piece: it’s the disassembly/reassembly of the M4,” Sergeant First Class Joshua Leppo said.

Leppo said this award is another step in his career, and he’s looking forward to pushing himself further for even bigger challenges.

