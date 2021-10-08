Expert Connections
City of Lawton names Deputy Director of Public Works

Cynthia Williams has been named the new Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Lawton.
Cynthia Williams has been named the new Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Lawton.(City of Lawton)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has named the next Deputy Director of Public Works.

Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn made the announcement today.

Cynthia Williams takes the reigns after working with the City of Lawton for the last 18 years, starting as an industrial pretreatment compliance officer back in 2003.

She has had several leadership roles with the city, and before taking over as the Public Works Deputy Director, she was the City’s Environmental Specialist since 2011.

Williams will now oversee activities of the Solid Waste department, and the stormwater management and drainage division.

