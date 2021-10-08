Expert Connections
Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that it won’t pursue charges against Sheskey either, saying there’s not enough evidence to prove he used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

