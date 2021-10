CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fourth Annual Festival of the Wichitas starts Saturday.

Sonrise Adult and Teen Challenge is hosting the festival Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 8 p.m. at their campus in Cache.

There will be artwork, outdoor games, vendors, and live music in addition to hay rides, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, and more.

