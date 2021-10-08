First Alert Forecast | 10/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We remain in a warming trend with today feeling more like summer than fall! Highs will soar into the upper 90s and triple digits today. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 10 to 20mph. Gusts mainly into the 20s/30s. Winds will stay up tonight which will help keep lows in the upper 60s to around 70 at many sites, close to record (warm) lows.

Saturday will be hot (possibly hotter than today) but regardless, daytime highs will be above average by nearly 20 degrees!! With the windy and hot conditions plus the very dry air mass overhead, fire danger is elevated today and for Saturday. Highs again soaring into the upper 90s and triple digits. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

On Sunday, the strong ridging from the high pressure system in Texas will move off to the east, with a change in our weather pattern for the next several days. The first of two troughs follows the ridging and a cold front will approach Texoma Sunday afternoon.

This will allow for the development of convection along a dry line mixing with a Pacific front closer to the I-35 corridor through the evening hours, bringing us our first chance for severe weather. Showers and storms will startup late Sunday night and last through early Monday morning. The line of storms are expected to increase in strength as they progress eastward. The main threat Sunday Night is damaging winds and large hail. A brief spin-up can’t be ruled out, while a non-zero tornado threat will be in place. Expect strong-to-severe storms to be isolated throughout the night.

The strength and specific location of the storms development will depend heavily on where the moisture in the mid levels of the atmosphere goes. Models currently have most of the moisture to the north and east of the Red River, pushing our storm zone from a Hobart-Vernon line and eastward. However, storms will become better organized along and east of I-44. How far west the moisture get will determine how many severe storms we could see across Texoma. Moisture allows for more instability in the mid levels of the atmosphere, leading to the formation of strong storms.

By Monday morning, dry air will overtake any additional convection from occurring which will aid in a return in sunshine. Highs on Monday in the mid 80s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

The second system is still 5-6 days away from impacting Texoma, thus making it more difficult to determine the exact timing that storms could develop, but we do know the upper level low that arrives on Tuesday/Wednesday looks to be stronger than the first as it approaches from the west. This will bring another cold front along with a line of showers and storms ahead of it. Some models show isolated storms popping up midday Tuesday, while others show all precipitation holding off until the overnight hours into Wednesday. The timing of this is again to be determined by how much moisture returns to Texoma after a brief dry slot arrives late Monday afternoon, as well as the exact timing of the cold front and exit region of the trough ahead of the low pressure.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.