Goodyear hosts career fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Goodyear invited the community out for a career fair Friday.

The event was held at the Goodyear Learning Center.

Attendees were able to apply and test for various open positions at the Goodyear Plant.

From here, the Plant’s HR team will go through the applicants to determine who will best fit for those positions.

“Goodyear is a great company, and long standing... 123 years in existence,” Goodyear communications manager Jimmy Cagle said. “Our market is doing really well, and we’d like to have people consider joining our team. It’s got great pay, great benefits, opportunities are here for advancement down the road if they come in and do a good job with us. We’d just like for people to consider coming to work with Goodyear, and join our great team.”

For those who missed the career fair, you can still apply to the plant at Goodyear’s website.

