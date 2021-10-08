Masks to no longer be required at City of Lawton facilities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Masks will no longer be required at City of Lawton managed facilities.

According to a press release from the city, the decision is due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Masks will no longer be required at those facilities effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

The city still recommends masks for staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

According to the City, case numbers will still be monitored, with policies subject to change.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.