Masks to no longer be required at City of Lawton facilities

Masks will no longer be required at city-managed facilities effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Masks will no longer be required at city-managed facilities effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Masks will no longer be required at City of Lawton managed facilities.

According to a press release from the city, the decision is due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Masks will no longer be required at those facilities effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

The city still recommends masks for staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

According to the City, case numbers will still be monitored, with policies subject to change.

