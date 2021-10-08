Expert Connections
Mexican Folkloric Dancers perform for Lawton students

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mexican Folkloric Dancers performed at Cleveland Elementary Friday.

The group did this in honor of National Hispanic Heritage month and to teach kids about the history.

The performance means a lot to the group, since it gives a chance for more people to know something about the culture.

They have only been able to perform at a few schools this year because of the Coronavirus, but they said they are making the most out of each performance.

They hope to get back on their regular schedule next month.

