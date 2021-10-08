Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Ark. (CNN) - A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he responded to the report of choking baby.

“I don’t like to look at myself as a hero, I did what any other officer would do that day,” 23-year-old Cody Hubbard said.

The Pottsville police officer was doing traffic control when he received the urgent call from dispatch.

“There wasn’t a whole lot going on and within seconds, like this job does, it went to chaos,” Hubbard said.

Dispatch reported a 3-week-old infant, named Grady, was choking and not moving at all.

“The whole way that I was heading there, I was saying a prayer,” Hubbard said. “Because I didn’t want the worst that was going through my mind to happen.”

When he arrived at the scene, the grandmother was holding Grady, as the mother and father stood nearby.

“What’s going on?” Hubbard is heard saying in the bodycam footage.

“He’s labored. He is breathing. But it’s like he’s holding his breathing,” the grandmother responds.

Hubbard said the family’s distress didn’t make the call easier.

“When I got there, the grandmother was holding the child, and the mother and father, they were crying as expected. And the mother was freaking out,” he said.

The rookie officer immediately began lifesaving efforts.

“I’d like to say my dad instincts kicked in, and I didn’t look at Grady as a baby, I looked at him as if he was my child,” he said.

Recalling training that he had recently attended, Hubbard began the Heimlich maneuver for infants.

After about 24 pats, Grady began to move and cry.

“To hear that it was only 24 pats is really surprising. To me it felt like I was doing 1,000 pats in a second,” Hubbard said.

The family was immediately grateful for the officer’s actions.

The incident left a great impact on Hubbard.

“When I got back into my car, I could feel that feeling in my stomach that I was just fixing to cry my eyes out.

“As a cop, you don’t like to seem weak, so I was like ‘you can’t cry on camera,’” Hubbard said. “So, I turned the camera off, I bawled like a baby.”

EMS checked out Grady afterwards and he is doing OK.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Terry Moseby for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
Man charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer
A state audit shows loss of funds in the town of Lone Wolf.
State audit reveals loss of funds in Lone Wolf
One person is taken to the hospital after hitting a brick mailbox on Flower Mound Road.
One person taken to the hospital after wreck on Flower Mound Road
Three cars were involved in a car crash in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.
Three cars involved in crash in Elgin
Robert Adair, Jr.
Testimony begins in Adair murder trial in Lawton

Latest News

FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in...
Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank
The newest numbers bring the state’s seven-day average of new cases down to 1,080.
445 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland
Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent