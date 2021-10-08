Expert Connections
NRWA in Oklahoma receives $7M in federal grants

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Rural Water Association, headquartered in Duncan, is set to receive nearly $7 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Rural Development.

The money will come from the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training grant program, which gives funding to non-profits for projects and training to solve water and waste-related issues.

The first grant is for more than $4.5 million.

Part of it will support efforts in Payne County to hire highly-skilled water workers to ensure infrastructure is up to date and sustainable.

The second is for more than $2.6 million, with part of it going to projects in Stephens County grow local economies and enhance the utility system governance, management and operations.

It will see the delivery of the Sustainable Utility Management program and hands-on technical assistance.

