Oktoberfest kicks off at Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 48th Annual Oktoberfest started Friday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The party started at 5 p.m. with German beer on tap, and plenty of homemade German food.

There is also a best dressed costume each night for male & female with a $100 prize!

The event runs Friday night until 11, and Saturday from noon until 11.

So break out your Lederhosen and come out for a good time at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.