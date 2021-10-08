Expert Connections
Oktoberfest kicks off at Comanche County Fairgrounds

By Mandy Richardson and Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 48th Annual Oktoberfest started Friday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The party started at 5 p.m. with German beer on tap, and plenty of homemade German food.

There is also a best dressed costume each night for male & female with a $100 prize!

The event runs Friday night until 11, and Saturday from noon until 11.

So break out your Lederhosen and come out for a good time at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Hygienists from the Oklahoma Dental Hygienists’ Association partnered with the Delta Dental of...
Free dental clinic held for Lawton students
