LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lawton.

It happened a littler after 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 off southeast Flower Mound Road.

The driver of a white car went off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

