Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo set for next week in Duncan

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo is set to kick off in Duncan next week.

The rodeo is October 14 to 16 at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Arena in Duncan.

Nightly shows kick off at 7:30, and each show has its own theme.

Friday night will be, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night,” and Saturday is, “Back the Blue.”

Advanced tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids, and children 3 and under get in for free.

The rodeo hosts PRCA Contestants from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

There will be bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and new this year, breakaway roping.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

