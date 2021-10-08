Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Truck crashes into fence on Highway 7

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were on the scene of a crash just outside Lawton this afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. off Highway 7 and 90th street where a truck crashed through fencing and into a field.

It’s not clear at this time what led to the crash, or if anyone was hurt, but traffic on Highway 7 was slowed in one lane as crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
A state audit shows loss of funds in the town of Lone Wolf.
State audit reveals loss of funds in Lone Wolf
Three cars were involved in a car crash in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.
Three cars involved in crash in Elgin
Police charge Terry Moseby for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
Man charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer
The audit revealed that the town did not keep minutes for its board meetings and only kept...
Audit uncovers misappropriation, missing records in Lone Wolf

Latest News

One person is taken to the hospital after hitting a brick mailbox on Flower Mound Road.
One person taken to the hospital after wreck on Flower Mound Road
Texoma Storm Potential
Two Storm Systems to Bring Severe Weather to Texoma - Timing and Potential Impacts
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Near record heat tomorrow and elevated fire weather conditions through Saturday
The Children in Need of Supervision and Family in Need of Services systems both focus on...
Lawton legislator exploring how Family in Needs of Services system could benefit Oklahomans