Truck crashes into fence on Highway 7
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were on the scene of a crash just outside Lawton this afternoon.
It happened just before 5 p.m. off Highway 7 and 90th street where a truck crashed through fencing and into a field.
It’s not clear at this time what led to the crash, or if anyone was hurt, but traffic on Highway 7 was slowed in one lane as crews worked the scene.
