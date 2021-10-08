Truck crashes into fence on Highway 7

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were on the scene of a crash just outside Lawton this afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. off Highway 7 and 90th street where a truck crashed through fencing and into a field.

It’s not clear at this time what led to the crash, or if anyone was hurt, but traffic on Highway 7 was slowed in one lane as crews worked the scene.

