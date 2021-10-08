Adair found guilty in Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Lawton man accused of stabbing another man to death.

Robert Adair, Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jose Matos at the Rodeway Inn. The murder happened in August 2020.

The jury recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison.

The defense and prosecution gave their final statements Friday morning.

The defense said Adair believed he was in danger, claiming Matos was the aggressor in the attack.

The prosecution mentioned that Adair’s story on the stand this week was different from what he told investigators initially after the attack.

The jury began deliberating around 1:30 Friday afternoon.

The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed by Nov. 30, with the case set to be heard Dec. 2.

