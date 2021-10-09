7News Firsts Alert Weather: Fire Risk Saturday, Storms Arrive Sunday Evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today, Elevated fire risk remains in place through the evening hours with near record highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. We will be 15-20 degrees above normal for early October. Some areas could see triple digits. A southwest wind between 15-25 mph and gusts upwards of 40 mph with relative humidity as low as 15% allows for the potential of fires starting and spreading rapidly. Avoid any outdoor burning if possible.

Tonight, clear skies with temps dropping to the low to mid 60s, a South wind at 10-15 mph. Sunday will have increasing clouds throughout the day as an upper level storm system arrives from the west, bringing us our next chances for rain.

An approaching upper-level storm system on Sunday will increase the chance for showers and storms during the early evening hours. There are currently indications that the storm system might slow down which will increase the severe weather threat further west, which would include more of Texoma. A QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective System) will develop along and ahead of the cold front and a dry line. As storms develop they are expected to gradually strengthen as they move eastward and towards I-44 and I-35. In this squall line, an embedded weak tornado or two can’t be ruled out and can form very quickly with little-to-no warning. The main threats East of Hollis-Vernon-Seymour line will be damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls and localized flooding.

The front will be well east of Texoma by sunrise on Monday morning with lots of sunshine making a return. Midday Tuesday, a few showers and storms could develop due to isentropic lift mainly for areas along and south of the Red River. This will be ahead of storm system #2, which will bring the threat for all modes of severe weather. The timing is uncertain at the moment where storms could fire up anytime between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. There will be more energy available with this system bringing a good chance scattered-to-numerous strong and severe thunderstorms. During this timeframe there will also be more wind shear, which will bring a slightly higher chance for tornadoes to Texoma. We will have more details on storm system #2 in the next few days.

